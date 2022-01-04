Okorocha Is My Biggest Headache, Says Governor Uzodinma

Senator Rochas Okorocha has been described by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State as his biggest headache.

This was stated by Uzodinma during a stakeholders’ forum held in the state on Tuesday.

Uzodimma had previously stated that he will use the stakeholders’ forum to reveal those who are funding instability in the state.

However, when asked about the incident, Uzodimma admitted that his statement had heightened tension.

Rather than naming them, he stated that security agents who had identified them would be free to do so.

Uzodimma, however, accused Okorocha of usurping his ( Uzodimma’s) role by not realising that his time had gone.

Uzodimma said, “We have many former governors in the state. We have former governors Achike Udenwa, Ikedi Ohakim, Emeka Ihedioha and Rochas Okorocha. But Rochas Okorocha has failed to recognise that he is a former governor

“Rochas Okorocha is my younger brother. I am older than him and today I am the governor. He should recognize that fact and accord me that respect,” he added.