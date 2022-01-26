Okorocha Joins 2023 Presidential Race

Senator Rochas Okorocha of Imo West has declared his ambition to run for president in the general election in 2023.

Okorocha’s intentions were expressed in a letter read aloud on the Senate floor by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday.

On January 31, the former governor of Imo state stated he will formally announce his intention at a global press conference in Abuja.

Okorocha has joined the All Progressives Congress’s increasing list of presidential candidates (APC).

Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos, and David Umahi, Ebonyi governor, have declared their intention to run for the highest office in the land.