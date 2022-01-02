Olubadan Of Ibadan Dies At 93

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, has died. The news of his death was made known in the early hours of today, Sunday January 2. He was aged 93.

The monarch who ruled over 11 local government areas that make up of Ibadan died less than one month after the death of Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi. READ ALSO: My Twins Are Okay – Otun Olubadan

Sources at the Popoyemoja palace of the Olubadan said that the Olubadan died at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

Adetunji, who was crowned the 41st Olubadan on March 4, 2017, was born on August 26, 1928. He was the first of 17 children of his parents.