Olubadan’s Death: Markets To Shut Down In Ibadan

The leadership of markets across Ibadan have directed all markets and shops to remain shut on Monday in honour of the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji on Sunday, January 2.

The directive, which was issued by the Babaloja-General of Oyo State, Asiwaju Yekini Abass, popularly called “YK Abass,” was said to have been reached at an emergency meeting of the market leaders council in the state on Sunday.

He said the decision that was made to honour the monarch in recognition of his contribution to the development of Ibadanland made markets in the state to witness patronage.

The Babaloja-General who commisserated the Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, Ibadan indigenes, Oyo State traditional Council, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), widow of the late monarch, Olori Rasheedat, among others, appealled to the traders and shop owners to comply with the directive.