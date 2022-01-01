Omashola Proposes To Girlfriend Under Water

Big Brother Naija star season 4 star, Omashola Oburoh, simply known as Omashola is not officially off the market.

The star has raised the bar when it comes to marriage proposals.

The reality TV star decided to propose to his girlfriend under a pool of water and he shared the video on Instagram.

According to Omashola, the proposal took place last year and it was a secret. Omashola went down on a knee and proposed to the lady who appeared to be excited despite being in the water.

He said: “2021 has a lot of secrets but my biggest highlight was when she said YES and the rest is history.Please don’t ask me what happened. Happy New Year.”