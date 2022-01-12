Online Star Faces A Year Imprisonment For Posing Naked In Front Of Church

A 24-year-old social media star from Russia star faces a fine or jail term for posing nude in front of a church in Moscow.

Polina Murugina, 24, is a law enforcement check after the revealing photo taken in a sacred site went viral.

She faces a fine of up to £3,000 or a year in jail if found guilty of “insulting the religious feelings of believers”.

The tattooed social media influencer posed outside the Church of the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Moscow.

The picture was taken last summer but was recently reported to police.

Polina has not commented on the police action but has closed her Instagram account where the church image was published.

Source: Daily Mail UK