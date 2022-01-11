Only PDP Can Rescue Nigeria From Insecurity, Economic Woes – Gov Diri

Senator Douye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa State, has stated that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the only party capable of rescuing Nigeria from its current state of insecurity and economic troubles.

When Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesome Wike, paid him a visit in Yenagoa on Monday, Diri revealed this.

He stated that the PDP has a good possibility of producing the President of Nigeria in 2023.

He characterized the president as a hallowed post in Nigeria, adding that the PDP has repositioned itself to win the presidency in the general election in 2023.

He claimed that the PDP is the only party with the credentials to provide hope and direction to Nigerians.

“The number one thing for our party is our unity. The second is who becomes president. We have a capable national chairman that can steer us back to power come 2023.

“Bayelsa and Rivers states are brothers and sisters historically and culturally and if anyone is trying to divide us, we must come against them.

“I call on Ijaw leaders to come together and resolve whatever issues we may have amicably. Within a family, we will always have issues but that should not remove our brotherliness,” Diri said.