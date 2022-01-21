Ortom To Buhari: Benue Not Enjoying Your Government

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State accused President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday of neglecting his state so much that the residents have not felt the impact of his administration.

In a speech made shortly after signing the state’s amended grazing laws into law at the government house in Makurdi, Ortom leveled the accusation against the president.

“Mr President, Benue State is not enjoying your government that is why even your party members from APC are all coming to PDP because they are not sure of being part of your government.

“Every day, even yesterday APC members in the House of Assembly have decamped to PDP because the impact is not there. The pains are too much, the economy is in bad shape, the security is in bad shape, everything is in bad shape,” he said.

The governor further stated that since he is no longer allowed to visit the president, the only way he can express the truth, which he has already informed him and will continue to do so, is through the media.

He pointed out that the 5000 bags of rice displayed in a pyramid to suggest that the Buhari administration was making progress were not representative of reality, emphasizing that the president has accomplished nothing.