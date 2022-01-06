Ortom to FG: Declare Miyetti Allah As Terrorist Organisation

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to proscribe the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN).

The call is coming after the federal government gazetted an order designating bandits as terrorists.

In a statement on Thursday, Nathaniel Ikyur, chief press secretary (CPS), quoted the governor as saying that the Fulani have vowed to “cause havoc” in Benue.

Also Read: FG Finally Declares Bandits As Terrorists

“Though the federal government’s measures on bandits now seems strong, the security challenges will only be adequately addressed if similar hard position is taken on Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, MACBAN, and the Fulani Nationality Movement (FUNAM) who have vowed and continued to cause mayhem in Benue State and other parts of the country because of the anti-grazing laws,” the statement reads.

“For us in Benue State, the law has come to stay. It is irrevocable. In fact, we have maintained our position that Benue State has no grazing routes, reserves or areas so whatever.

“It was enacted in good faith for peace and order in the state. It was done among other things to end the incessant farmers/herdsmen clashes in the state.

“Nigerians have absorbed enough hunger and misery in the hands of the All Progressives Congress (APC) misrule. Or is it possible that Mr. President is not aware that Nigerians are dying from his misrule?”