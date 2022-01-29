Osinbajo: Corruption Is A Cancer In Governance

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has expressed that corruption is cancer in governance.

He stated this while speaking at the first annual general assembly of the ‘Catholics in Politics and Catholic Business Leaders’, on Friday.

This was made known in a statement by Laolu Akande, spokesperson to the vice-president.

According to the statement, Osinbajo noted that “cancer in governments anywhere is corruption”.

Advertisement

Also Read: Gov Laments Culture Of Corruption In Bauchi Public Service

“When public officials (be they high or low in the executive, legislature or judiciary) are toll gates for the extortion of the populace while seeking government dispensations, the common good, happy and prosperous lives for the people, is impossible,” he added.

Osinbajo used the opportunity to encourage Nigerians not to despair despite the challenges facing the nation.

“Our greatest adversary in our task of national renewal is a feeling of hopelessness – a sense of futility that seems almost overwhelming. However, we cannot afford to even indulge in such despondency and despair. There is hope and there is much work to be done,” he added.

“Contrary to opinion in some quarters, this house will not fall. It is being built and needs yet many more people to commit to building the sort of nation that we want.

“The throes and pangs of birth must not be interpreted as the pains of impending death. We are, by the grace of God, more than able to overcome our present difficulties and we will overcome them.”