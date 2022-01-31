Osinbajo: Nigeria Needs Citizens Who See Ethnic Diversity As Strength — Not Difference

Nigeria, according to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, requires citizens who regard the country’s ethnic variety as a tool for long-term growth.

According to his spokesperson, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo spoke during the weekend in Edo at the ceremony conferring the traditional title of ‘Oduma of Auchi Sacred Kingdom’ to Clem Agba, minister of state for budget and planning.

In addition, the vice-president emphasized the importance of established institutions in instilling the appropriate values in society.

“Our country needs men and women who see and understand that our ethnic diversity is not a point of difference but a fountain of strength; men and women who understand that all people regardless of race and faith deserve to be treated equally, fairly and justly,” Osinbajo was quoted as saying.

“This is where the significance of traditional institutions come into being because they are regarded, and rightly so, as the custodians of these values, and embody the highest and noblest ideals of our people.”