Osinbajo: Nothing Can Separate Nigeria, Not Ethnicity Or Religion

Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has stated that ethnicity, religion, or class cannot separate Nigeria.

Osinbajo said this on Saturday during a courtesy visit to the palace of Umar Farouk, Emir of Katagum, shortly after attending the wedding of Fatima Adamu, daughter of Adamu Adamu, education minister, in Azare, Bauchi state.

Also Read: Buhari: We Must Seek Divine Intervention To End Insecurity

Laolu Akande, Osinbajo’s spokesperson, quoted the vice-president as saying: “This is one occasion where you will find that our country is truly a united country and that nothing can separate this country, not ethnicity or religion or class.

“There is nothing that can separate this country. In fact, this is excellent evidence of the fact that this country is united.”