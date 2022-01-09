Osinbajo to represent Buhari at ECOWAS summit in Ghana

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will attend an extraordinary summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Ghana to represent President Muhammadu Buhari.

ECOWAS members will examine the political situation in the Republic of Mali, according to Laolu Akande, Osinbajo’s spokesperson.

The vice-president, according to Akande, would leave Abuja for Accra on Sunday.

The summit, which will be attended by officials from across the region, will, according to him, be part of attempts to settle the problems in Mali and Guinea.

Last week, President Buhari had promised that Nigeria would work within the requirements of ECOWAS to ensure that Mali returns to democracy.