‘Our Planned Rally Stands,’ Says NLC Despite FG’s Suspension Of Fuel Subsidy Removal

Despite the Federal Government’s announcement that it would not remove the fuel subsidy, for the time being, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has pledged to hold its planned nationwide march on Thursday.

During an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast show Sunrise Daily, NLC Deputy President Joe Ajaero noted that the rally is intended at sensitizing Nigerians.

“NLC is still standing on its position,” he said on Tuesday. “The Federal Government didn’t say they have abolished it, they are postponing the evil day.

“What we are doing is sensitisation of Nigerians on this fuel subsidy removal or so-called increase in the pump price of petroleum products.”

“The NLC is sensitising Nigerians that this is not sustainable; that the idea of fuel subsidy is a hoax which they are using to inflict pains on Nigerians.

“So, our planned rally stands. On the 27th of January 2022, we rally nationwide, including the FCT,” he added.