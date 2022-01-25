Over Four Million MSMES Have Benefited From N150b FG Schemes – Osinbajo

Beyond giving interest-free microcredit loans to petty traders, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) claims that the Buhari administration’s many social intervention initiatives have had a substantial impact on the lives of millions of ordinary Nigerians.

According to Osinbajo, the government has increased support for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector, which accounts for about half of Nigeria’s GDP and employs 76 percent of the country’s workforce.

The vice president made this summation in his keynote address on Monday at the Bank of Industry (BOI) Aid for Productivity report launch – chronicling the development, impact, and future of the BOI’s Growth Platform – which is the human and technology infrastructure used to drive multiple large-scale intervention programmes for micro, small and medium enterprises.

He noted was the fact that the success of the BOI Growth Platform was the story of “the Nigerian can-do spirit and the entrepreneurial DNA we carry.”

“This is a shining case study of what President Muhammadu Buhari strongly believes: that Nigerians will solve Nigeria’s problems. This is an example of what we can achieve when we unleash the best of our people – especially our young – on the toughest of our challenges, and give them the free-hand to deliver results,” he added.