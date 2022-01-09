Papaya Ex In Tears As Her Friend Dashes Her N5Million Naira As Birthday Gift

Popular Nigerian influencer, Papaya Ex celebrated her birthday and it was a blast.

The star has been all over the media regarding her birthday.

She also recently gifted herself a N15million Naira jewelry few days before her birthday.

Well, Papaya’s birthday was just the most beautiful one as one of her friend’s gifted her 5million Naira to celebrate her day.

She went ahead to tag her as she thank her for putting a big smile on her face.

In the video she shared, Papaya was seen sitted on the floor with the bundle of money in her arms and leg as she sheds tears of joy.

Watch video below;