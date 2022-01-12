Papaya Ex Proudly Displays Money She Earned At Her Birthday Bash

Papaya Ex Proudly Displays The Money She Earned At Her Birthday Bash

The popular Instagram influencer flaunts wads of cash from her recently concluded birthday party.

The brand influencer celebrated her 27th birthday in style, with a slew of celebrities from the entertainment industry in attendance, including James Brown, who stormed the event with a posse of priests.

READ ALSO: Papaya Ex In Tears As Her Friend Dashes Her N5Million Naira As Birthday Gift

Papaya Ex thanked the attendees of the event on her Snapchat page, showing off multiple duffel bags filled with naira notes.

“The love was felt! ‘Preciate all most importantly, I’m glad y’all had fun,” she wrote while sharing the photo.

Before the big party, check out the snippet below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYmWv-hgqVv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link