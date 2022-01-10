Pastor William Kumuyi adopts gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan as a spiritual son

The founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry in Gbagada, Lagos, Pastor William Kumuyi has adopted gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan as kingdom son.

PM News reports that Kumuyi made the announcement when Oyekan and Aboyeji Iyinoluwa attended the church’s IMPACT 2022, programme as guests on Saturday, January 8, in Lagos.

He wrote:

“It was a pleasure to have both Dunsin Oyekan and Aboyeji Iyinoluwa as guests at IMPACT 2022”, Kumuyi said in the post by Church Gist.

“These are young men who God has raised in the kingdom for a time like this. After my conversation with Minister Dunsin Oyekan yesterday, I have adopted him as a kingdom son.”

Dunsin Oyekan who was born in Ilorin on 5 November 1984, is a Nigerian gospel singer, songwriter, producer, instrumentalist, and recording artist while Aboyeji Iyinoluwa is the 30-year-old tech entrepreneur, who co-founded Andela and was the former managing director of Flutterwave, a payment platform.

