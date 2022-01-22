Peace at least as singers Wizkid and Davido give each other a warm hug at a nightclub in Lagos

The long awaited reconciliation between Nigerian superstar singers, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid and David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has finally happened.

The duo were captured on tape giving each other a deep hug and exchanging pleasantries at a night club in Lagos state.

Advertisement

It appears to be a season of reconciliation as this comes a month after twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye reunited and came back together as PSquare after five years apart.

Their entourage and other club goers were excited and happy over the development as seen in a viral video.

Davido seemed overtly emotional and the passionate way in which he hugged Wizzy, gave him away.