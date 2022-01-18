Peruzzi Called Out Over Unpaid Debt By Event Manger In Enugu

Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, also known as Peruzzi, a DMW signee, has been chastised for unpaid debt.

Peruzzi was chastised for failing to turn up for an event after receiving payment from the organizers.

Alh Charliepumpin, an event organiser known by the pseudonym Alh Charliepumpin, took to Twitter to attack artist Peruzzi for failing to appear for a paid performance.

Peruzzi was paid to perform at the event but did not show up, according to the organizers, instead sending them a message saying he couldn’t make it due to the flu he had.

See post below: