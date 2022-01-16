Photos From First Birthday Party Of Singer DBanj’s Daughter, Grace

D’Banj and his wife, Lineo put a big smile on their daughter Grace’s face after throwing her a birthday party.

The couple took out time on Saturday, January 15, to throw a party for their baby girl who turned one recently.

The singer and his wife welcomed Grace in January 2021.

The outdoor party was attended by his friends and family members.

DBanj couldn’t hide his joy as he danced excitedly while rocking a pink tutu.

See more photos and videos from the party below: