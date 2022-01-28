Photos Of Jaruma In Court Today

An Upper area Court in Zuba, Abuja has granted Kayanmata seller, Hauwa Saidu, popularly known as Jaruma, bail today after four days in custody.

Jaruma who has been in detention at the Suleja correctional centre was dragged before the court by billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko, on a four-count charge of defamation of character, criminal intimidation, injurious falsehood, and publishing falsehood to incite the public to hate him.

Jaruma had pleaded not guilty to the charges and her lawyer applied for bail which the judge granted today.

Advertisement

See more photos of her in court below…



In other news, following a viral sermon delivered by Pastor Davido Ibiyeomie condemning internet fraudsters aka yahoo boys, some young Nigerians reported to be fraudsters have replied him.

In a viral video, seemingly lending support to online fraud, the boys said they will not stop scamming people.

The young men who were reportedly reacting to Pastor David Ibiyeomie of Salvation Ministries saying that yahoo boys will have accidents with cars they buy with money gotten from online fraud, were heard saying there’s nothing he will preach as they will keep “popping”.

One of them also mentioned “scam.”