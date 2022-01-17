Phyno, Wande Coal, Others Attend Wizkid’s Beach Party In Ghana (Video)





Wizkid throws beach party

Grammy award-winning Nigerian Singer, Wizkid was in his ‘chilling’ element when he threw a beach party in his Ghana mansion which attracted one of his close friends, Kim Oprah.

The Nigerian superstar is a lover of parties that tend to serve as a break away from his busy schedules.

Wizkid hosted the party shortly after he was spotted in a viral video stepping out with a ‘Ghana Must Go bag’ full of money.

Advertisement

The ”Essence’ hit-maker also invited industry colleagues like Wande Coal, Phyno, Actress Osas Ighodaro and of course, the sexy looking ladies to the star-studded event.

They were all in a cozy mood vibing to Wande Coal’s smash hit single ‘Come my way’.

See video below: