The Nigeria Police has released names of successful candidates in the just-concluded recruitment exercise by the force.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe made this public in a statement on last week Thursday.

The statement read in full:

RECRUITMENT INTO THE NIGERIA POLICE

NIGERIA POLICE RELEASES NAMES OF SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES FOR 2020 RECRUITMENT EXERCISE

Delta State Police Command wishes to inform the general public, particularly indigenes of the state that the NPF in collaboration with the Police Service Commission has released names of successful candidates for the 2020 recruitment exercise.

Candidates are advised to visit www.policerecruitment.gov.ng and check for their names or alternatively come to the Police Command Headquarters Asaba.

Successful candidates who are indigenes of Delta state are to report at Police Training School Benin (PTS) from 10th-15th January 2022.

Candidates who fail to report on the stated date will not be admitted for the training.

Candidates are to come along with the following;

a. Two (2) pairs of White Round-Neck T-Shirt and Short Nicker,

b. Two (2) Pairs of White Trainer Shoes and White Socks,

c. Two (2) Pairs of White Sports Wear,

d. Two (2) Pairs of White Bed Sheets,

e. Two (2) White Pillow Cases,

d. Face Mask and Hand Sanitizer,

e. Small Food Flask with Two Flat Plates and a set of cutlery,

f. One (1) Hoe, Cutlass and Broom each,

g. One (1) Bucket and toiletries,

h. Hard Cover Note Book,

i. Original Copy of National Identity Card/Slip,

j. Original Copies of Credentials, and

k. Four (4) Copies of Passport Photograph with White Background.

The Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali FCIA, PSC+ while congratulating the successful candidates advised them that the exercise is absolutely free. The CP also advised candidates to remain focused, committed, obedient, responsible, honest and dedicated during the period of the training so they can achieve the ultimate goal when the training ends.

For further inquiries candidates can reach the Command through the following numbers; +234 915 557 0008, +234 915 557 0007, +234 902 907 0037

DSP. BRIGHT EDAFE, POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER, DELTA STATE COMMAND, ASABA.