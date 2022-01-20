Politics Too Important To Be Left For Politicians Alone – Sultan

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has stated that politics and national development are too important to be left to politicians alone.

The monarch said this at the 19th Daily Trust Dialogue themed ” 2023: The Politics, Economy and Insecurity.”

He stated that all well-meaning Nigerians must come to gather and find solutions to their numerous problems, as nobody has all the answers to the world’s problems.

Sultan said, “Let’s close ranks and come together to see what we can do to move this country forward in peace and prosperity.

“I am one of those who so much believe in dialogue and I believe there cannot be too many dialogue sessions not only in this country but across world because people see us everywhere talking to one another. That is the best way of resolving issues.”

The monarch added that when they speak of such issues, leaders should understand that they are not challenging them but rather reminding them of what the masses want from them.