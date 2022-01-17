Poor Leadership Has Presented Nigeria As An Extremely Divided Country —Ayu

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has stated that poor leadership has presented Nigeria at home and abroad as an extremely divided country.

He stated that the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress has been unable to harness the rich diversity of Nigerians into better fortunes that should strengthen the bond of brotherhood and promote peaceful coexistence.

He maintained that the current inept rule of the APC-led Federal Government, which he said has pulled the country backward economically, has to be changed.

Ayu stated that the only way for this to happen is for the PDP to be supported in its determination to produce the next leadership in the country.

Ayu said this at the gala night event hosted by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for PDP governors at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt, on Sunday night.

This was disclosed in a statement titled, ‘PDP Will Definitely Produce Nigeria’s Next President -Ayu,’ signed by the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, on Monday.

“Unfortunately, very poor leadership has presented Nigeria at home and abroad as an extremely divided country.

“We must change this narrative and the only way to change this narrative and harness not just the culture but the environment and the richness therein is to back the Peoples Democratic Party which is determined to produce a new leadership for this country,” he said.