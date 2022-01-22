Portable Gets In Trouble For Snatching Man’s Girlfriend In Kenya

Singer Portable is in hot water again after it was reported that he snatched a man’s girlfriend in Kenya.

According to the person who shared the story on Instagram, Portable used his street charms to collect his friend’s babe.

The reporter admitted that he is yet to understand how Portable succeeded in convincing the girl- Loren- to date him.

This shocking news is coming hours after Portable shared a video of him teaching the same girl how to sing his hit song, zazoo zehh.

From the video and the duvet covering the girl, it was crystal clear that the two of them had fun the previous night.

Watch the video below;