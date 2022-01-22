Portable show off his Tanzanian queen hours after landing in Kenya

Controversial fast-rising singer, Portable a.k.a Zazoo master, took to social media to show off his Tanzanian queen hours after landing in Kenya.

The singer made waves across the entertainment industry following his hit single that birthed the feud with producers who allegedly ripped off the singer.

Advertisement

Portable who landed in Kenya on Friday for a performance took to his Instastory to share a video with a babe with whom he shared a bed.

The Zazoo master could be heard teaching the lady his song with his newly acquired accent.

Watch The Video Below;

Dr Zazoo zeh is ready to poca. Maduka Okoye can get his own babes online why Portable been pocotua them fine babes online.

Kenya #Davido #Shattawale pic.twitter.com/ck9LCl9OoF — WAVEBEAST MAGAZINE 🌊 (@Wavebeast_mag) January 22, 2022

As expected, the video has since sparked reactions on social media.

Read se comments below: