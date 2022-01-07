Portable Threatens To Smash Kogbagidi’s Car As They Get Into Heated Argument

Portable, a fast rising singer, gets into a heated argument with his promoter, Kogbagidi, over alleged shady dealings with his earnings.

This comes after the singer threatened to smash the promoter’s car with a baseball bat over allegations that he was attempting to defraud him.

Portable could be heard boasting about being the sponsor of many on the video, as he exercised his privilege to reveal returns.

He went on to say that he might give up the car he was being denied, despite the fact that he won’t stop mocking Kogbagidi on Instagram with every post.

Watch video below: