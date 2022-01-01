Portable Zazzu Gets Emotional After Receiving Range Rover As Gift

Portable Gets Emotional As He Gets Gifted Another Car

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, is a fast-rising artist who recently became the proud owner of a brand new Range Rover.

The Range Rover was his second car gift in less than a month.

It will be recalled that a few days ago, the Zazu singer took to Instagram to show off a black, slightly used 2008 Toyota Camry that had been given to him by his fans.

READ ALSO: Moment singer Portable snatched a bundle of money from a fan spraying him slowly (video)

This time, however, he only shared a video in which he sobbed profusely on top of a brand new Range Rover.

SEE THE VIDEO BELOW: