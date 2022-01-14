Prince Kpokpogri Allegedly Arrest Actress Who Leaked His Voice Note About Jane Mena

Prince Kpokpogri, Tonto Dikeh’s ex-lover, is said to have arrested Merit Gold, the woman who leaked his voicenote regarding his escapades with Janemena.

Kpokpogri disclosed his intimate encounters with married dancer Janemena in the voicenote, as well as dragging his ex, Tonto Dikeh.

Later, it was found that the woman who released the voicenote was Merit Gold, an actress with whom he had the chat.

Despite Kpokpogri’s earlier assertion that the voicenote was a forgery, his latest action against Merit Gold has proven him wrong.

Gistlovers, who revealed the news on Instagram, wrote: “Hello tueh tueh ,Tonto Dike ex, Kpokpogiri arrests merit the girl who recorded their phone conversation…”

