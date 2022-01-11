Promise And Fail – Wizkid Dragged For Not Fulfilling 10million Naira Promise After 4 Years

Nigerian musician, Wizkid has been called out for promising N10m to a boy by name, Ahmed and failing to redeem his promise.

Recall that during a stage performance four years ago, Wizkid promised the young Ahmed a record deal and a financial present of N10 million.

However, in a new video, the lad claimed that his mentor’s promise was ‘Audio,’ which he did not receive.

As a result, he has resorted to social media, pleading with Nigerians to assist him through tears, claiming that his father is late and that he is exclusively responsible for his mother’s upkeep.

Ahmed is heard in a new viral video saying, “If Wizkid really gave me N10 million my life wouldn’t still be like this, I would not be going around begging for money on the streets, Please Nigerians help me beg Wizkid to come and help me.”