Prophet Fufeyin Splashes N5m On Sick Nollywood Actor Micheal Duru (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Michael Duru, who has been battling with an amputated leg due to diabetes has been gifted N5 million by billionaire prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, who is the founder of Christ Mercyland church in Warri.

This is coming after the man of God saw a viral video of the actor which he made earlier on social media regretting his state and seeking for assistance from Nigerians.

In what appeared to be an emotional and dramatic moment for the actor, who has been confined in his home town in Anambara state after his doctor insisted that he must be amputated to survive, the prophet’s gesture brought tears of joy to the actor and his wife.

In a video posted on the Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation social media page, Michael Duru explained that life has been difficult since he was amputated, adding that he couldn’t afford an artificial leg that he estimated at about N600, 000.

READ ALSO: I Learnt Kidnapping Of Schoolchildren From Nollywood Actor, Zuby Michael – Suspect Confesses (Photo)

The billionaire prophet thereafter sent a delegation to Duru’s home in Anambara to present cash gift of N5 million to the veteran.

The moment left the actors in tear, warranting the gathering of the villagers and well wishers who were rejoicing over the development.

The prophet’s action towards the actor is just one of the regular actions from the cleric.

Watch video below: