Put off $ex until you are married – Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo tells singles

Popular Lagos-based clergyman, Kingsley Okonkwo, has urged single people to put off sex until they are married.

The clergyman stated this in a recent sermon while speaking on the possibility of keeping godly relationships in this present time.

Pastor Kingsley, who noted that he has wedded more virgins than non-virgins averred that people who wait until marriage have a better chance of having a long-lasting marriage, than those who have ‘sexual experiences’ before marriage.

According to him, until one is married, every sexual experience is a waste of time.

In his words,

“Yes, it’s possible to have a relationship where there’s no sex. Don’t let any devil deceive you, don’t go and build a relationship on a foundation that will never stand. There are many godly relationships. I have more virgins than non-virgins in my life…They have a chance for the marriage lasting than all this experience you’re gathering. Until you meet the person you want to marry every experience you’re gathering is a waste of time.”

Watch video below: