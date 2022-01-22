PVCs Useless Without Joining Parties, Says Shina Peller

Shina Peller, a member of the House of Representatives representing the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, has urged Nigerian youths to register for permanent voter cards so that they can vote in the upcoming general elections.

The legislator also advised young people to join political parties of their choosing so that they can help elect credible and competent leaders to various posts in the 2023 elections.

He mentioned this on Friday during a virtual lecture to commemorate the Lead Generation Initiative’s second anniversary, with the theme “Engaging for Credible Elections: Role of the Youth and Technology; Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats.”

Also Read: 2023: Every Candidate Must Declare Bank Assets, Says INEC

Advertisement

He stated that having voter cards without joining political parties was useless because the youths would not be part of the process to nominate candidates who would stand for various elective positions.

He said, “You can’t change anything with your PVC unless you join a political party. Having a PVC without joining a political party is useless because you will be left to choose one of the incompetent candidates the political parties have nominated.

“If you really want to make any change, you have to get your PVC and join a political party. That is when you really make a change.”