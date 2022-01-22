Rapper CDQ Reveals How He Struggled To Balance Relationship Between Wizkid And Davido

CDQ, a Nigerian rapper, has reacted to a viral video that shows Wizkid and Davido hugging in a nightclub.

For a long time, the talented celebrities have been ignoring each other on social media.

Davido approached Wizkid in the viral video, and the two hugged and exchanged pleasantries for a long time.

CDQ responded to the news on his Instagram page, writing: “I just woke up now to a video of Wiz and Davido hugging each other. After I have suffered for years trying to balance the relationship between both’.

