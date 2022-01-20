Reactions As Liquorose And Cross Show Public Display Of Affection

Cross Ike Okonkwo and Liquorose Afije, two popular reality stars, leave their fans wanting more after sharing an adorable moment together.

The two met for a performance at Ndani TV, where they enthralled their audience with a public display of affection that had fans gushing.

Despite the fact that they are just friends, fans hoped for a ‘ship’ between Cross and Liquorose because they are thought to make an adorable couple.

Take a look at the video below.

