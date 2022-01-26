Reactions as NAFDAC bans registration of alcoholic drinks in sachets, others

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has stopped the registration of alcohol in sachet, small volume PET and glass bottles below 200ml.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed that the development was part of the agency’s decisive move to reduce availability and curb abuse of alcohol in the country.

According to him, the registration of new alcoholic drinks in sachet and small volume PET and glass bottles above 30 percent ABV (alcohol by volume) has been banned, following the recommendation of a high powered committee of the Federal Ministry of Health, NAFDAC and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), among others, in December 2018.

Adeyeye said the agency will ensure that validity of renewal of already registered alcoholic products in the affected category will not exceed year 2024.

He explained that manufacturers of low volume alcohol beverages (200ml) with satisfactory laboratory reports, which were already submitted to NAFDAC for registration before this decision, have been directed to reformulate their products to stipulated standards free of charge.

The news has since sparked up reactions on social media.

Read some comments below:

