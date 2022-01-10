Reality TV Star, Tochi Proposes To His US- Based Girlfriend, Chioma

Reality TV star, Tochi is officially off the market as he proposes to his girlfriend, Chioma.

Former BBNaija housemate took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself on his knees while he placed an engagement ring on his girlfriend’s finger.

Many of their friends and family were present at the beautiful celebration as they sprayed Naira notes on them to celebrate their new status.

READ ALSO: BBNaija’s Tochi Shares Message A Troll Sent To Him

Tochi, who is a fast rising songwriter, entertainer and entrepreneur, was the 11th housemate to get into the BBNaija season 5 house.

He is from Imo state and is currently 28-years-old.

Watch video below;