Redouble Your Efforts, Stop Terrorism Now, Wike Tells Buhari

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to redouble his efforts to keep his election pledge of securing the country.

Wike said Nigeria was at a crossroads and that everyone was tired of the extended Boko Haram conflict in sections of the country during the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Ceremony in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Kevin Ebiri, and made available to journalists.

“However, the generality of Nigerians believe that the progress made can’t be good enough insofar as Boko Haram and its affiliates are still active in the North-East, North-West and some other parts of the country, killing, maiming and kidnapping helpless people, including school children, and destroying and displacing hapless communities.

“We, therefore, call on Mr President to redouble his efforts and fulfil his cardinal electoral promise to secure the country and ensure that Nigerians feel safe and remain safe and secure wherever they are in their own country,” he stated.

Wike pointed to the need for the Federal Government to take as top priority the equipping of the nation’s armed forces appropriately.