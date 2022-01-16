Reekado Banks Calls Out Bolt Over Missing Bag

Reekado Banks recently took to his social media to call out online taxi service company, Bolt, for not coming to his producer’s aid after he lost his bag in one of its taxis.

The ‘Ozumba Mbadiwe’ crooner through his Twitter said that his producer mistakenly left his bag, which had a hard drive containing his songs, in a Bolt ride.

Reekado said complaints was made but nothing was done by the online taxi operator.

He said the online taxi app did not show any concern for his or his producer’s predicament.

Reekado wrote “Hello @Boltapp_ng, my producer forgot his bag in the back seat after a ride with one of your drivers on monday (screenshot of the driver’s details below). Attempts to retrieve the bag (which includes a hard drive with my files in them) have been unsuccessful.”

In response, Bolt wrote: “Hi, Rekaado Banks, thank you for reaching us, Although we advise all riders to mind personal belongings when on trips, we will like to follow up on…”.

