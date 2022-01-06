RMD Replies Those Criticizing Him For Allowing His Wife Give Up Fame

Richard Mofe-Damijo, commonly known as RMD, a veteran Nollywood actor, answers to critics who insulted his anniversary tweet.

The actor recently stated that his wife “gave up stardom to build their family,” as they celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary.

However, this caught the interest of some critics, who questioned RMD’s decision to enter into such an agreement with his wife.

RMD commented, “I’m sharing a video to answer some of the questions.” “I had to read some of the comments with popcorn in my mouth, so I decided to respond to a few of them.

He reacts to those who question why his wife gave up her stardom to start a family, as mentioned in her anniversary post.

See post below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CYWr0HEpgQR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link