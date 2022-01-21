Ruger Opens Up About A Producer Who Snubbed Him In 2019

Music star, Ruger took to his Twitter in the early hours of today to ask his fans a question that is bothering him.

The star revealed that in 2019, he pleaded with a music producer that he doesn’t have money and should hear him out but he got snubbed.

Ruger said the producer refused to work with him back then because he had no money and now the same producer is in his DM saying a funny thing.

The singer then asked how he should attend to him and he also went ahead to praise D’Prince for believing in him.

He tweeted: “I remember back in 2019, I reached out to a producer, I told him I don’t have money but he should pls just hear me out 😭 baba no gree oo 😂. Now Hin Dey my DM Dey yarn dust. Pls my people how should I reply him 🥺 Pls help me 👇🏾”

See tweet below: