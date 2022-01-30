Ruth Kadiri Debunks Reacting To Sammie Okposo’s Cheating Scandal

Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has refuted claims that she spoke about Nigerian Gospel musician Sammie Okposo’s cheating scandal.

Ruth Kadiri stated on her Instagram page that she did not comment on the Sammie Okposo situation because she does not know what has been going on between the individuals involved.

Ruth Kadiri stated that anytime she weighs in on an issue, she makes it obvious to whom she is referring, and that people should avoid causing any disputes with her comments.

