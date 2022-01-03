Sacked Okowa’s Aide Begs For Forgiveness

Dr Fred Oghenesivbe, the former Executive Assistant on Communications to Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who was fired last week for insubordination, has pleaded the governor for forgiveness.

In an open letter to the governor on Sunday, Latimore Oghenesivbe stated that he abstained from appealing his dismissal “to enable the governor to look into my plight and not to engage in the media war, and from public reactions.”

The sacked Governor’s aide affirmed the reasons given for relieving him of the post just as he acknowledged that his approach to the issues at stake had “directly or indirectly amounted to an act of inappropriate official conduct, more particularly the content and the grave error that occurred while distributing one of the messages to few government officials”.

“It fell into the hands of one of my core detractors and before it could be deleted, he went virile with it on social media”, he lamented.