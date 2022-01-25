Sammie Okposo Confesses To Cheating On His Wife During His Trip To US

Sammie Okposo, a Nigerian gospel singer, has apologized to his wife without reservation for cheating on her on a recent trip to the United States.

He apologized for his conduct in an Instagram statement, saying that they were unacceptable for a married man and gospel preacher.

The gospel artist stated that his acts had caused a great deal of anguish to his wife and family, and that he would be withdrawing from all ministry activities until he was fully restored.

Sammie claims he betrayed his wife’s trust and disappointed her, but he intends to regain her trust and confidence in the future.

