Sammie Okposo Deletes His Apology Post; Disables Comment Section On His Social Media

Sammie Okposo, the controversial gospel musician, has removed his apologies to his wife, family, friends, and congregation from social media less than 24 hours after posting it.

The apology message included a request for forgiveness from his wife, family, friends, and followers for his sexual relationship with an US based lady simply known as African Doll.

The message from his verified Instagram handle, @Sammieokposo, vanished in the early hours of Wednesday, January 26, 2022.

The ‘Wellu Wellu’ singer has also deleted the comment area on Instagram and removed his profile image.

This comes after his name was removed off a list of gospel singers scheduled to perform at a performance on Friday, January 28, 2022, by Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

African Doll, the US based woman reportedly impregnated by gospel singer Sammie Okposo, has stated that she intends to keep the baby since she opposes abortion.

She had chastised the musician on Monday, stating that while she didn’t expect him to bow before her, he should not turn his back on her.