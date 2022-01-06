Sammie Regrets Putting Maria Chike “Sister Zone”

Big Brother Naija’s Sammie has moved to social media to express her guilt for sister zoning Maria Chike Benjamin, a fellow competitor.

Maria made the announcement after posting lovely images of herself on her Instagram page.

Maria Chike published images of herself with a black swimsuit and a ping wig.

The photo drew a lot of attention from Nigerian celebs as well as her followers. She captioned it: “Stay up on my Instagram, it’s pure temptation. In my Barbie world”

Others gushed over her, including Liquorose, Uti, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Mercy Eke, and others.

“The hair… God! why did I sister zone you?” Sammie wrote as he shows disappointment for putting her in sister zone.

See post below: