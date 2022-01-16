Saraki: Nigeria Needs Modern-Day Strategies To Deal With Insecurity

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has called on the federal government to use “modern-day strategies” to address insecurity in the country.

Saraki made the remarks as part of a statement honoring Armed Forces Day.

The government should prioritize the lives of Nigerians by being serious in the fight against insecurity, according to the former Senate president.

He stated that the morale of the country’s military should be boosted because they work tirelessly to safeguard Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“Throughout Nigeria today, we commemorate the courage and sacrifice of our veterans — men and women from all across the country who have sacrificed their lives, their time, and blood and sweat for the nation,” Saraki said in a statement signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu, his spokesperson.

“As we remember our armed forces who have and continue to sacrifice, we must also remember to pay our respects to the families of our veterans and servicemen and thank them assiduously for their service.

“We already have enough recommendations from the various summits, dialogues, and special sessions on security organized by the executive, legislature, non-governmental organisations, and development partners. All a new government should do is harness the recommendations and demonstrate the strong will, determination, and urgency in translating them into operation.

“There must also be transparency, accountability, and openness in the application of funds devoted to security across the board. We must also prioritize new strategies that will put technology at the forefront of our security arrangement.

“We must be able to adopt modern-day strategies that will help in intelligence gathering; plugging the financial loopholes that these terrorists and bandits exploit, and stop playing lip service to the issue of security.

“Moving forward, as we prioritize the security of Nigerian lives as a whole, we must also emphasize the morale and wellbeing of our veterans and our current servicemen and women. The Nigerian government must show those who wish to serve and defend its sovereignty, that it is also willing to make their lives better during and after active duty.”