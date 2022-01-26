See How Ghanaian Actress Jackie Appiah Greeted Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie After Meeting On Set (Video)

Popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah has been spotted going on her knees to greet veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie after the duo met at a movie set.

Jackie Appiah is currently in Nigeria as part of the cast for an upcoming movie titled ‘Merry Go Wrong’, which features top Nollywood stars including Pete Edochie, Destiny Etiko, Nkechi Blessing, among others.

In the video sighted on Instagram, the actress could be seen walking up to the veteran actor before bending her knees to greet him.

Pete Edochie didn’t hesitate as he patted her back in a manner a father will do to his daughter amid smiles.



